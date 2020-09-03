BBC journalist sets up Twitter account saying Israel is ‘racist’ and ‘white supremacist’

The BBC is investigating one of its journalists for an anonymous Twitter account on which he reportedly wrote anti-Israel posts.

The Jewish Chronicle outed Nimesh Thaker, a longtime BBC World News journalist, as the man behind the now-private Not that bothered Twitter account.

Thaker’s account tweeted that Israel is “racist” and a “white supremacist state.” After Jewish BBC host Emma Barnett spoke out about the British rapper Wiley’s incendiary tweets about Jews, Thaker’s account retweeted a message saying that Barnett was using “the same old ‘antisemitism’ excuse whenever people criticise Israel.”

Wiley was banned from Facebook, Twitter and other platforms for his tweets.

“The BBC takes allegations of this nature extremely seriously, and while we cannot comment on individual staff issues, we have robust processes in place to investigate any such matters with urgency,” a BBC spokesperson told the Chronicle.

The Not that bothered account also boosted posts by Jackie Walker, a former Labour activist who was kicked out of the party over anti-Semitism allegations.