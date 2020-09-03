Galant to haredi leaders: There is no such thing as 'red cities'

Education Minister Yoav Galant continues to attack coronavirus project manager Professor Ronni Gamzu.

Galant visited the municipal coronavirus headquarters in Bnei Brak and, in recordings obtained by Kan News correspondent Akiva Weiss, made harshly critical comments directed toward Gamzu and the “traffic light” plan he has been promoting.

"I'm not a member of the Coronavirus Cabinet so my vote was not counted, but I opposed and I continue to oppose as a matter of principle the closure of ‘red cities’, which is also a fiction. It is a name and invention that produces something that does not exist in reality. Shutting down the education system is fundamentally wrong," Galant said.

He continued, "Nothing happens if you cross Ben Gurion Street from Bnei Brak in the direction of Ramat Gan, or anywhere else. Nothing happens. It's the same place, it's the same thing, the coronavirus has no boundaries. So the outlook is not an urban outlook. The outlook must be based on one thing only – based on the school."

Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush, who was in attendance as well, asked Minister Galant and to help prevent the closure of educational institutions.

Galant replied, "I explained to my good haredi friends in the government, that a precedent was set. Now they will come and tell you that you are discriminating for better or worse. I tried to explain to everyone. They do not understand how it works. This makes no sense. That is why I oppose it as a matter of principle and I will do as much as I can to help you.”