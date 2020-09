Why are PFICs a problem for Americans in Israel?

Doug Goldstein, CFP and director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Yosefa Huber, CPA, discuss common tax compliance issues investors have when dealing with PFICs (passive foreign investment corporations.)

Yosefa gives a brief history lesson on U.S. investing policies and why those policies have changed. Listeners will also learn what the worst case scenario is for an investor who doesn’t heed the warnings.