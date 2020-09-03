Facing life's challenges with gratitude and joy

The Torah reading of Ki Tavo opens with a description of the bringing of the first fruit offerings to the Holy Temple, but the description of this ceremony and its inner meaning can equally be applied to standing before G-d on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Even the long list of calamities and disasters which will befall Israel should she stray from G-d and His Torah, which takes up the second half of parashat Ki Tavo, can be understood on a personal level in the light of the upcoming Days of Awe, and how the decisions that we take on a daily basis bring us either closer to G-d, or, Heaven forfend, farther away.