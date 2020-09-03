Daily record of coronavirus cases broken again

Ministry of Health says that close to ten percent of the 26,986 tests carried out detected new cases of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that a record was broken yet again in the number of people diagnosed as positive for the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with 2,386 new confirmed cases.

As of Wednesday night there are 23,261 active cases in Israel. 423 of them are in serious condition and 125 are on respirators.

The number of deaths continues to approach the threshold of 1,000 and currently stands at 969.

Meanwhile, the Knesset Constitution Committee canceled the special discussion on the traffic light plan planned for Thursday, because the plan's initiator, Professor Ronni Gamzu, did not confirm his arrival.

The committee's chairman, MK Yaakov Asher, said in response that "Gamzo should come to the committee, present the plan and answer the questions of Knesset members."

At the same time, it was announced that it appears that the list of "red cities" that is being formed will included five haredi cities, including Elad and Bnei Brak.

According to sources in the Ministry of Health, most of the new increase in cases in the haredi is due to infections within yeshivas.