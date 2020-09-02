Khamenei singles out Kushner as 'Jewish member of Trump family'

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called out Jared Kushner as “the Jewish member of Trump’s family” in attacking the normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Khamenei made the comment on the White House senior adviser as part of a series of tweets on his English-language Twitter feed.

“The nation of Palestine is under various, severe pressures. Then, the UAE acts in agreement with the Israelis & filthy Zionist agents of the U.S. — such as the Jewish member of Trump’s family — with utmost cruelty against the interests of the World of Islam,” he tweeted.

Kushner is married to President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

In a veiled threat to the UAE, Khamenei also tweeted: “The UAE betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations, the region’s countries, and Palestine. Of course, this betrayal won’t last long.

“The UAE rulers opened the door of the region to the Zionists, and they have ignored and normalized the question of Palestine, which is a question about the usurpation of a country. This stigma will remain on them.”

Khamenei used the terms Jewish or Jew in his English and Arabic messages, but not in Spanish or French, The Jerusalem Post reported.