MK Ofer Shelah intends to unseat Lapid as leader of Yesh Atid

Yesh Atid MK says party cannot present an alternative to Likud government without updating its leadership, calls for party primaries.

MK Ofer Shelah declared his intention to unseat opposition leader Yair Lapid as leader of the Yesh Atid party.

"The party led by Yair Lapid has reached a dead end," Shelah said in an interview with Channel 12 News.

"We have been running together for 8 years, the primaries were supposed to take place before the 21st Knesset. Without democracy it is impossible to highlight the Yesh Atid team and it is impossible to put the right issues on the table," Shelah said.

"For Yesh Atid to be an alternative to the government we need to have a fundamental change. Now there is time, there is room, and we have to do it. I will ensure our party is the largest one," he added.

He further stated that "the party is not registered in [Lapid's] name."

When asked what he would do if Lapid defeated him in a party primary, Shelah answered: "I intend to stay in the party. However I intend to win. If Yesh Atid does not renew its leadership - it cannot be an alternative."

Shelah called earlier for the first time to hold open primaries in the party, including the presidential election. "In recent days, I presented to Yair Lapid the urgent need to renew the image of Yesh Atid, even before the next election. It must start with immediate and open primaries for the chairmanship of the party. I will compete, and I will be happy if there are others. Without this, we will not be an alternative and we will not win."