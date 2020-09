Political commentator and best-selling author Dinesh D'Souza takes issue with LeBron James for espousing his moral superiority.

Political commentator Dinesh D'Souza explains why one of the leading sports stars of our era, LeBron James, feels the necessity to provide moral lectures to adoring fans.

LeBron, in his estimate, is trying to remove the blame for his own shortcomings, accusing others of something entirely unrelated.