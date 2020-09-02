Global figures to mark month since Rabbi Steinsaltz’s passing

PM Netanyahu and actress Mayim Bialik to join religious and political leaders from around the world to pay tribute to Rabbi Steinsaltz.

To mark a month since the passing of world renowned Talmudic and Torah scholar Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz, The Steinsaltz Center will host an online event entitled, “The Steinsaltz Legacy: Jewish Learning for All. Today, Tomorrow, Always”, with guest speakers including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Former UK Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, Former US Senator Joseph Lieberman, leading author Dara Horn, award winning actress Mayim Bialik, and Rabbi Meni Even-Israel, son of the late Rabbi Steinsaltz.

The event will take place, Tuesday, September 8th, 2020, at 8:00pm EST/ 7:00pm CST/ 6:00pm MST/ 5:00pm PST, and will be accessible on the Steinsaltz Center website.

The event will focus on the Rabbi’s legacy of bringing the words and teachings of Judaism to the widest audience, building understanding and respect within the Jewish community, and building bridges of mutual understanding between all faiths and peoples.

In addition to this keynote event, The Steinsaltz Center has initiated and will participate in a range of further events to commemorate the Rabbi’s life and teachings, and to begin the work of continuing his tremendous legacy.

Events are due to take place in Israel, USA and Europe, in Hebrew, English and Italian, and in partnership with leading institutions including, The Office of the President of Israel, The 929 Initiative, NCSY, The London School of Jewish Studies, The United Synagogue (UK), and others.

Speaking on the importance of the events, Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz’s son and Director of the Steinsaltz Center, Rabbi Meni Even-Israel commented, “We are blessed to continue to hold high the bright torch of my late father’s legacy, even in the dark moments after he has left us. His life’s mission was to open up the wonders of the Torah and Jewish teachings and philosophy to everyone, and we remain dedicated to this important task. Just a brief look at the participants – from Prime Ministers and Rabbis, to Hollywood stars and authors – speaks volumes for the way my father touched the lives of many in so many walks of life.”