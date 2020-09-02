Watch: Portland mayor moving out as rioters crash his residence

After Portland's mayor refused to quell the riots in his city, protesters broke into his condo building. Now he says he's had enough.

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, who refused to ask the federal government to intercede in the nightly riots in his city by sending in the national guard, is moving out after protesters broke into his condo building, according to a Fox News report.

Mayor Ted Wheeler announced he did not want other residents to suffer the consequences of the riots. President Trump labeled him "stupid" for not ensuring the safety of local residents. On Monday, a 39-year-old man who allegedly took part in a pro-Trump rally in the city, was reportedly shot to death.