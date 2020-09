A recent study reveals Trump supporters tend to refuse to participate in national polls out of fear of some level of retribution.

According to a recent study, 11.7% of Republicans, and 10% of Independents as opposed to just 5% of Democrats say they're not willing to tell pollsters whom they will vote for in November.

This may be one of the reasons Trump has been losing so badly in the polls thus far - just like he was in 2016.