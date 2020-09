Asked why President Trump was attacking Democrats for the ongoing spree of race riots in the US, Press Sec. McEnany provided a list of Dem party leaders suddenly pretending to care about the violence in America's cities after ignoring the situation or making excuses for it.

McEnany accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of saying that, "People will do what they do," when asked about the riots and US Rep Jerry Nadler (Dem) of claiming Antifa was an urban legend.