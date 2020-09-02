Bennett: I'll say who I think should lead before the next elections

Yamina chairman slams government handling of coronavirus crisis, says there are 2 cults, the 'only Bibi' and anyone but Bibi' cults.

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett said Wednesday at the Besheva and Arutz Sheva conference that "I will say who I think should lead before the next elections."

Bennett began his remarks by addressing the coronavirus crisis. "I am in favor of preparing the infrastructure for the closure that we may need to implement, but only on the condition that there is a purpose. If at the end of the closure there is no system to cut off the chain of infection, then there is no point in closing down."

However, he attacked the manner in which the government has dealt with the crisis. "The prime minister chose not to transfer the overall responsibility to the Defense Ministry and the IDF. This was a serious mistake on the part of the prime minister, if he had done it we would not have gotten to where we are."

"Think how many people have been hurt," he added. "Some people have lost their jobs, some people face existential anxiety because [the government] put politics before the essential matters. It's wrong. No one has the courage to make decisions."

"When there are elections, I will say clearly who should lead the State of Israel," MK Bennett declared. "At the moment, all public discourse is divided into two sects, a cult of 'only Bibi' and a cult of 'anyone but Bibi.' His head is no longer in the management of the coronavirus and state affairs but in his trial."

Bennett also strongly criticized opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid. "Lapid's problem is that he put himself at the head of the hate camp for Netanyahu and the haredim," he said. "I don't think Bibi is the enemy of the people. He did well, but now his head is busy with other things. "