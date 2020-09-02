Jordanian man arrested after swimming to Eilat

A Jordanian national was arrested Wednesday after he entered into Israeli territory.

The man was nabbed at Almog Beach in the southern port city of Eilat after he swam from Aqaba, across the Gulf of Eilat (also known as the Gulf of Aqaba) in Jordan, to Eilat.

Authorities evacuated bathers from the Almog Beach after the man was spotted crossing into Israeli territorial waters, amid concerns it was a possible terrorist attack.

Police conducted searches in the surrounding area for other potential infiltrators and placed the city on elevated alert, before it became clear the incident was not terror-related.

“According to a preliminary investigation, this was not a case of terrorist infiltration,” the IDF said in a statement Wednesday. “IDF forces searched the area and the incident is under investigation.”