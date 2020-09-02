Yoaz Hendel: 'On diplomatic issues, I'm to the right of Netanyahu'

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (Derech Eretz) on Wednesday said that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has not yet given up on the plan to apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.

At the B'sheva conference, Hendel said, "Netanyahu has not given up on sovereignty. There is still an internal American issue here. They've made their decision."

"Netanyahu and Blue and White said that there would be sovereignty in coordination with the Americans. This coordination did not happen, and the agreement with the United Arab Emirates is not a replacement for it.

"I want sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and Gush Etzion and in other areas, but before I say this, it's possible to have other processes going on at the same time. When sovereignty comes, and I hope it comes, I promise I will support it."

Regarding the decision to extend the deadline to pass a budget by 120 days, Hendel said: "We tried to do what was best for the State of Israel. I am not convinced that holding elections at this point, at the cost of billions of shekels, is good for the State of Israel, rather than delaying elections and trying to stabilize this government. And now, this is a warning note for everyone, and especially for the Prime Minister, that we need to stabilize this government and handle the economic crisis that is distressing so many Israeli citizens."

"I did not want Netanyahu to be prime minister, that's not a secret. I said he needed to be replaced, that he mixes the personal with the national. We compromised on him being prime minister. I am right-wing nationalist liberal, and apparently in my diplomatic opinions I may be to the right of Netanyahu. In other issues I'm completely different from him. At the end of the day, when we decided to agree on a unity government, that was the key to managing the economic crisis today."