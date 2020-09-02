Rabbi Kanievsky: 'Don't test yeshiva students for coronavirus'

Post-high school yeshivas should not test students, so as not to disrupt yeshivas' learning, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky says.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, a leading haredi rabbi, has instructed that post-high school yeshivas not conduct coronavirus tests, since the tests may send thousands of students into quarantine, wasting time during which they would otherwise be learning Torah, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Recently, hundreds of coronavirus cases were discovered in yeshivas, despite the "capsule" learning implemented in most of them.

In an instruction to yeshiva deans, Rabbi Kanievsky said that the post high-school yeshivas should not conduct coronavirus checks, and that those among the yeshivas' staff who are at risk of infection should keep a distance from their students, so that the outbreak will not disrupt the yeshivas' schedules.

Rabbi Kanievsky also stressed that the instruction not to test yeshiva students does not apply to high school yeshivas, where the students are not separated into capsules and go home each day, since these students come in contact with others and are liable to pose a risk to them.

Binyamin Cohen, who runs the control center for the Yeshivas Committee, said, "Out of 25,000 students in capsules in 150 yeshivas, approximately 500 students have been confirmed as coronavirus carriers. All of them are in the yeshivas' quarantine areas, and continue learning as usual."