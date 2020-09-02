Yuli Edelstein: 'Lion's share of infections are in haredi and Arab sectors'

'Israeli governments should be embarrassed of high infection rates in haredi, Arab, sectors,' Health Min. Edelstein says.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) on Wednesday morning told Arutz Sheva that most of the coronavirus infections are among the haredi and Arab sectors.

"The lion's share of infections are from the Arab and haredi sectors," he explained, adding that "this isn't racist or patronizing - the crowded conditions cause more infections and the ones who should be embarrassed about this are Israel's governments."

Edelstein also said that coronavirus czar Professor Ronni Gamzu was chosen from among four candidates.

Regarding travel to Uman for the holiday of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), he said, "I knew Uman even before most of the believers knew Uman. Traveling to Uman will bring infections."

Slamming the Supreme Court's decision to demolish the Jewish town of Mitzpe Kramim, Edelstein said, "The Supreme Court's decision infuriates me, it's a kind of return to dark days...I hope that the Supreme Court's absurd decision will change."