Health Ministry: 2,085 new coronavirus carriers diagnosed

Israel's Health Ministry reported that 2,085 people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, marking the second day in a row that the number of new carriers exceeded 2,000.

Currently, 416 coronavirus patients are in critical condition from the virus, 109 are on ventilators, and 957 have died of coronavirus since the outbreak began earlier this year.

Israel has 21,654 active cases of coronavirus, including 288 who were diagnosed since midnight on Wednesday morning.

Last week, researchers in South Korea said that the virus may be spreading silently due to the fact that even asymptomatic children can carry coronavirus in their noses and throats for weeks.

In that study, the authors estimated that 93% of infected children would not have been diagnosed as carriers had testing focused only on symptomatic patients.