Two injured in terror attack in Samaria

2 injured in apparent terrorist ramming attack near town of Kfar Tapuah in Samaria. Suspected terrorist shot and neutralized.

Two people were injured when they were struck by a vehicle in an apparent terrorist ramming attack in Samaria Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at the Tapuah Junction, near the Israeli town of Kfar Tapuah in Samaria, at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Soldiers stationed at the Tapuah Junction checkpoint opened fire on the driver, who was wounded and neutralized.

Both of the victims are said to be in light condition.

Emergency first responders from MDA were dispatched to the scene and provided first aid to the two victims before evacuating them to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

Initial reports have identified the victims as an IDF soldier and a police officer.

Israel Police released a statement on the apparent attack, saying: “There was a suspected ramming attack at the Tapuah Junction. A suspect arrived at the Tapuah Junction with his vehicle and hit police who were at the scene.”

“The suspect was neutralized by officers and was moderately injured. The officers are in light condition.”