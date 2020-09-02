PA records 552 new cases of COVID-19

The total number of infections in the PA stands at 30,490 with 180 deaths.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Tuesday recorded 552 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of infections to 30,490.

In a statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency, the PA “health ministry” said the new cases were recorded in Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

In addition, seven fatalities were recorded, bringing the death toll to 180.

The PA currently has 9,518 active coronavirus cases and 20,792 recoveries, according to the statement.

On Monday, the PA recorded the highest daily rise of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

The PA announced last month it was prolonging a lockdown in Judea and Samaria for five days following a spike in coronavirus infections.