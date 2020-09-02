Leah Goldin: It feels like a betrayal

Mother of Hadar Goldin furious over ceasefire with Hamas.

Leah Goldin, the mother of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin whose body has been held by Hamas since Operation Protective Edge six years ago, on Tuesday expressed outrage over the ceasefire agreement that was reached with Hamas.

"Binyamin Netanyahu, Benny Gantz and Aviv Kochavi should have brought the boys back six years ago. Humanitarian aid yes, fishing zone yes - but where is my son?" Goldin said in an interview on Radio 103FM.

The bereaved mother attacked the Defense Minister, saying, "Benny Gantz promised us on Memorial Day that he would bring back the boys as soon as he is appointed to a significant position and he too forgot about us ... it feels like a betrayal."

Goldin recounted her last meeting with the Prime Minister. "A month ago we were invited to Prime Minister Netanyahu's office and he promised to talk to the Qataris and check the issue of respirators and the release of prisoners in exchange for the return of the boys ... there was a list of all the means of pressuring Hamas.”

"The heart aches and the wounds are bleeding. Benny, Bibi and Aviv were supposed to bring Hadar and Oron [Shaul] back. Yesterday they made another arrangement with Hamas without bringing my son back ... The Prime Minister does not want to do it, they are trying to silence the issue ... Hamas is the enemy, Protective Edge is not over."