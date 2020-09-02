Ron Dermer: This is how the agreement with the UAE was reached

Israeli ambassador talks about the formation of the agreement and the hope that this will lead normalization from more Arab countries.

The Israeli ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, explains how the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel happened, who made it happen, and the consequences it could well have for regional security, regional prosperity, and peace between Israel and her other Arab neighbors.

In conversation with Jonathan Silver, Ambassador Dermer talks about his hopes for the relationship between Israel and the Emirates, the nations he expects will follow their lead, the ramifications of this agreement for the Palestinians, and Prime Minister Netanyahu's strategic insight about the relationship between diplomatic achievement abroad and commercial, entrepreneurial, and military strength at home.

Musical selections in this podcast are drawn from the Quintet for Clarinet and Strings, op. 31a, composed by Paul Ben-Haim and performed by the ARC Ensemble.