Watch: Casting for the Iron Dome

Nati Dinnar exposes many facets of the story behind the Iron Dome project whose goal was deemed an impossibility.

Eve Harow speaks with well known Israeli film producer Nati Dinnar about his just released documentary on the development of the Iron Dome, whose world premier is exclusive to IZZY: Israel’s new streaming station.

The series focuses on the politicians, the security experts and the engineering geniuses who were decisive in building an inexpensive missile to shoot down missiles.

Interviews with those whose loved ones were killed by Hamas rockets, the race against time, the diplomatic backdrop, events in Gaza and the ongoing daily terror war in Sderot and environs all feature in this riveting 3 part show.

Still controversial and perhaps a stopgap measure that has led to complacency, Dinnar exposes many facets of the story behind the project whose goal was deemed an impossibility. And in Israeli fashion, was attained. Stream Iron Dome on IZZY from September 3rd on.