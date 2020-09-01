414 coronavirus carriers in serious condition, 116 on respirators

12 patients have died from the virus since midnight, bringing the total to 957.

The Israeli Ministry of Health updated on Tuesday evening that 1,645 new cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed in Israel from midnight until 10:30 p.m.

This brings the number of active cases of the virus in the country to 21,367.

414 cases are in serious condition, and 116 of them are on respirators. Since midnight, 12 patients have died as a result of complications of the virus, bringing the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 957.

22,386 tests were performed to diagnose the virus during the day on Tuesday, about 7.5% of which were found to be positive.