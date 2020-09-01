New diet program enables 50% of type 2 diabetics to go into remission

Around half of participants in a trial of a “soup-and-shake” diet went into remission from type 2 diabetes, the BBC reports, and now the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) is offering up to 5,000 people the chance to try the diet, for free.

The program has gained impetus due to the coronavirus epidemic, as both obesity and diabetes have already been proven to be significant risk factors raising the mortality rate for Covid-19.

The plan involves three months of a severely restricted diet – just soups and shakes, as the name suggests – amounting to no more than 800 calories per day. If the person is successful in losing weight during this period, solid foods are gradually reintroduced and the NHS provides ongoing support regarding healthy food choices and adopting a regular exercise routine.

Participants agreed that “you have to be fired up … but anybody can do it if you feel strongly enough.” To be considered for the trial, people had to have been diabetic for at least six years, and many were able to cease taking all medication following the program.

Professor Jonathan Valabhji, NHS national clinical director for diabetes and obesity, said: “This is the latest example of how the NHS, through our Long Term Plan, is rapidly adopting the latest evidence-based treatments to help people stay well, maintain a healthy weight and avoid major diseases.

“There has never been a more important time to lose weight and put their type 2 diabetes into remission, so it's good news for thousands of people across the country that practical, supportive measures like this are increasingly available on the NHS.”

The NHS currently spends around 10% of its annual budget on treating diabetes, and considering that nine out of ten diabetics suffer from type 2, which is caused primarily by poor eating and lifestyle decisions, widespread implementation of this program will have significant and far-reaching effects.