Defense Minister Benny Gantz visits IDF Land Forces HQ

Defense Minister Benny Gantz today arrived together with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi to visit Land Forces Headquarters, and held a discussion with Land Corps Commander Maj. Gen. Yoel Strick, and other commanders.

The discussion dealt with the concept of multidimensional maneuvering in the "Tnufa" year and moves made to adapt to characteristics of the future battlefield and increase lethality.

Gantz also visited the multidimensional Refaim unit, which combines forces from different branches into one maneuvering unit.

Gantz then visited the Kfar Brigade, where he received an overview of the exercise and the effectiveness of simulation training for commanders.