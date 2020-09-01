Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung defines the new smartphone as "the next generation of its category-defining foldable device"

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd today unveiled the next generation of its category-defining foldable device, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2. The device is, as Samsung writes: "Packed with enhanced refinements and meaningful innovations, the Galaxy Z Fold2 delivers new foldable experiences for those who enjoy being on the cutting edge of technology".

"With a larger Cover Screen and massive Main Screen, the Galaxy Z Fold2 combines solid design and expert craftsmanship with intuitive new features for a unique mobile experience that offers the versatility that everyday life demands", Samsung reported in their official statement.

“Our journey towards the next generation of mobile devices is full of originality and innovation,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, we closely listened to user feedback to ensure we were bringing meaningful improvements to the hardware, while also developing new innovations to enhance the user experience. Further strengthened by our industry-leading partnerships with Google and Microsoft, we’re reshaping and redefining the possibilities of the mobile device experience.”