Sephardic Chief Rabbi condolence call at attack victim's family

Shin Bet updates that from investigation into attack at Segula Junction, 'it appears the act was committed out of nationalist motives.'

In the city of Petah Tikva, a memorial service will be held tonight for Rabbi Shai Ohayon marking seven days since his murder in an Islamic stabbing attack in the city last week.

The memorial service is attended by the rabbi's family members, students, and the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rishon LeTzion Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef.

Yesterday, the Shin Bet updated that from the investigation it carried out into the attack at Segula Junction in which Rabbi Ohayon was killed, "it appears that the act was committed out of nationalist motives."

The Shin Bet statement said that "the perpetrator, Khalil 'Abd al-Khalek Muhammad Doikat, 46, a resident of the village of Rojib near Shechem, held a permit to work in Israel, according to which he may work in Israel and return to his area of ​​residence in Judea and Samaria every day. The perpetrator violated the conditions of the permit by staying in Israel for several consecutive days until the date of the attack."

A joint investigation by the General Security Service and the Israel Police revealed that the murderer was equipped with a knife and "carried out the attack for nationalist motives". Also during his interrogation he reenacted his actions.