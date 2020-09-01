Netanyahu visits girl who suffered from bullying

Prime Minister Netanyahu surprises girl who suffered shaming at school, and is now part of 'patrol' that helps children in such situations.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu today surprised the girl Ofek Rishon, who had previously suffered a social boycott at her school.

In a post on Facebook, Netanyahu wrote, "Today I met Ofek Rishon, who suffered an unfortunate social boycott several years ago. She is currently a leader in the 'boycott patrol' to help children like her who experienced shaming and bullying.

"I was excited to meet today a strong and sensitive girl who uses her experience and chooses to help other children who are going through this difficult experience. We talked together about how we can advance this important goal and ensure that no child has to go through shaming, bullying, or boycotts," Netanyahu said.

He said, "My wife Sarah is leading an important effort against shaming on social media and educational institutions, and she'll help us fight the phenomenon with the best professional tools.

"We must all together condemn such phenomena and show mutual responsibility. We must not stand idly by. And you, Ofek, you are bigger than life. We're partners in the mission and together we'll win," the Prime Minister added.