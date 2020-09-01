Health Minister to Sovereignty Youth: 'I'm committed to the sovereignty vision'

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein yesterday devoted time to meeting with representatives of the Sovereignty Youth Movement, where they discussed sovereignty in Judea and Samaria against the background of Israeli commitments not to raise the issue again made in the context of political steps with the United Arab Emirates.

Representatives of the movement raised their concern to Minister Edelstein about return to discussions of a Palestinian state and the existential danger to the future of Israel posed by the possibility of establishing such a state, besides violating the principle of the People of Israel’s right to its Land.

Minister Edelstein expressed understanding for the youths’ concern over delaying the sovereignty plan, stating that he himself feels committed to implement the vision in the future.

Edelstein showed interest in the activity of the Sovereignty Youth Movement, and representatives of the movement told him about the extensive informational activities carried out by the movement, and the Zoom meetings that have been held throughout the coronavirus period with leading public and political figures. The youth activists also presented bullet points regarding the movement’s plans for the future.

During the meeting, movement representatives presented the Health Minister with a symbolic gift of a relief map of the Land of Israel and expressed appreciation for his many years of activity in promoting the vision of sovereignty.

The Sovereignty Movement noted that Minister Edelstein was a partner in Sovereignty conferences from the movement’s first steps. The youths and the Minister agreed on future cooperation. “Neither coronavirus nor anything else should stop the important activity on behalf of our sovereignty in Judea and Samaria," said the Minister, who praised the movement’s extensive activities.

The Sovereignty Movement also noted that the fact that Minister Edelstein found it important to dedicate time to such a meeting, during such turbulent days both in the health and political spheres, proves the importance with which he views the vision of sovereignty. The movement promised to continue to act in the political sphere and to exert public pressure to implement the sovereignty vision independent of any connection to the Trump plan, that links sovereignty to establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel.