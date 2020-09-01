Minister Amir Ohana and MK Amit Halevi arrive at Mitzpe Kramim. MK Halevi: 'We're here so no stone in this charming settlement will move.'

Internal Security Mijnister Amir Ohana and MK Amit Halevi from the Likud arrived this afternoon to Mitzpe Kramim in eastern Binyamin, following a Supreme Court ruling according to which the community must be displaced.

During the visit, the two promised to fight, by all political means, to prevent the displacement, despite the verdict.

Minister Ohana said that the story of Mitzpe Kramim demonstrates the need to change the balance of power between elected officials and the court.

"We'll fight to the last drop of our political blood to carry out the change and put the public and its elected leaders first," Ohana said.

MK Amit Halevi said during the visit, "We're here so that no stone in this charming settlement will be moved, so that the court will return to its proper place and the Israeli public will continue to shape its own fate.

"Mitzpe Karamim should remain in place. It is legally correct, it is democratically correct, it is security correct, and it is morally correct," MK Halevi added.