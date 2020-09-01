Bereaved mother Leah Goldin: 'It feels like a betrayal'

Leah Goldin, the mother of the late Hadar Goldin whose body has been held captive by the Hamas Islamic organization since Operation Protective Edge six years ago, today spoke with Ben Caspit and Aryeh Eldad on 103FM and was furious at the agreement with Hamas.

Goldin said, "Binyamin Netanyahu, Benny Gantz, and Aviv Kochavi should have brought the boys back six years ago. Humanitarian aid yes, fishing space yes - but where is my son?"

The bereaved mother attacked the Defense Minister, "Benny Gantz promised us on Memorial Day that he would return the boys as soon as he reached a significant position and also he forgot about us ... it feels like a betrayal."

Goldin recounted her last meeting with the Prime Minister, "A month ago we were invited to Prime Minister Netanyahu's office and he promised that he would talk to the Qataris and examine the issue of ventilators and the release of prisoners in exchange for the return of the boys ...There was a list of all the levers of pressure on Hamas, which is 30,000 people."

"The heart feels soured and the wounds keep bleeding. Benny, Bibi, and Aviv were supposed to bring back Hadar and Oron. Yesterday they did the arrangement with Hamas again without bringing my son back ... The Prime Minister doesn't want, they're trying to silence the issue. Hamas is the enemy, and Protective Edge isn't over."