Watch: Israel is helping California fight wave of forest fires Israel is helping the US fight the California fires. Shlomi Kofman, Israel’s Consul General to the Pacific Northwest, speaks with ILTV. ILTV ,

Israeli Foreign Ministry Israeli firefighters arrive in SF Israel is helping the US fight the California fires. Shlomi Kofman, Israel’s Consul General to the Pacific Northwest, speaks with ILTV.



top