US-Israeli relations will be significantly weakened if Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump this November, says veteran American-Israeli journalist Caroline Glick.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva Tuesday, Glick warned that a Biden victory in this year’s presidential election would have serious consequences for American Jews and the State of Israel.

“It will have very negative consequences for US-Israeli relations,” said Glick, adding that over the past four years, the Democratic Party has undergone a process of radicalization, noting the victories by far-left candidates in recent years, such as congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, who defeated more mainstream Democrats in safe Democratic districts.

“Over the last few months we’ve seen pro-Israel Democrats being defeated in primary elections and replaced by anti-Israel progressive-left Democrats, so that if there were four women from the progressive bloc [The Squad] before, now there are seven, and it looks like more will get in the primaries. They’ve taken over the field offices.”

Glick went on to accuse former President Barack Obama of being anti-Israel and anti-Jewish, but added that unlike the former president, the new generation of progressive Democrats don’t conceal their hostility towards the Jewish state.

“The point is that while Obama was anti-Israel and anti-Semitic, he needed to hide his hostility because the center of the party wasn’t anti-Semitic. But today, it is tough for Jewish or pro-Israel candidates to get elected in the Democratic Party. Half of the Jewish politicians won’t be returning to Congress, or will barely make it in this time. This trend reflects how the party has turned its back on Jews and Israel, and even reflects the hostility that a significant portion of the Democratic Party has now that the progressives, who are anti-Semitic, have become the dominant force in the party.”