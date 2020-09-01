Bnei Brak: Fire breaks out in residential building

Two youths, residents of central Israel were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of lighting a front door on fire in a residential building in Bnei Brak, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to the site, the incident is part of a disagreement previously held with one of the residents.

The fire, which broke out Monday evening at the entrance to the residential building, caused great damage to property, including to bicycles parked nearby. However, no one was injured.

Police officers were called to the scene, alongside firefighters who succeeded in gaining control of the fire and raised the suspicion that it had been purposely set.

A police investigation opened after the event led to the arrest of two suspects, ages 16 and 17, a few hours after the incident.

The investigation has determined that the incident was criminal in nature, due to a disagreement with one of the building's residents. At the end of the interrogation, the suspects were arrested, and on Tuesday, the Bat Yam Magistrates Juvenile Court extended their arrest by an additional day.

A spokesperson for the Dan Region police told Kikar Hashabbat that the police "see any act of violence and bullying as very serious and will take every action" to "prosecute the criminals which harm the public's security to the fullest extent of the law."