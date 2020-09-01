Rabbi Kanievsky: Don't rush to send students into isolation

Senior haredi rabbi tells educators they must keep yeshivas open, not to rush to order students into quarantine.

A senior haredi rabbi has advised Orthodox educators to carefully consider whether to send students into quarantine during the school year, urging them to keep yeshivas open during the new school year.

Speaking with educators who sought his advice ahead of the opening of the school year, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky said educators ‘should not rush’ to send students into quarantine.

"It is forbidden to take things lightly and rush to send students into isolation – whether for individuals and especially for large numbers of [students], which could, God-forbid, lead to the abandonment of the study halls."

Rabbi Kanievsky added, however, that yeshiva deans bear the responsibility of ensuring that students are not at risk.

"It is the duty of the heads of the yeshivas to allow the study in the yeshivas in a way that is not dangerous.”

When asked whether synagogues should close women’s prayer sections during the High Holidays in order to create secondary prayer areas for men, Rabbi Kanievsky said: “No, their prayer is important we need it.”