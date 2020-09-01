PM Netanyahu: 'Hugging isn't allowed, keep a distance and wear a mask'

PM Netanyahu and Education Minister Galant attend ceremony marking first day of school at the Neta'im School in Mevo Horon.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Yoav Galant (Likud) on Tuesday morning attended a ceremony to mark the start of the 2020-2021 school year at the Neta'im school in Mevo Horon, in the Binyamin Regional Council.

Binyamin Regional Council Chairman Yisrael Gantz and Teachers Union Chairwoman Yaffa Ben-David also attended the ceremony.

Speaking to the students, Netanyahu explained how coronavirus works and stressed the importance of adhering to Health Ministry guidelines.

"In normal times, we would hug you, like you remember from kindergarten," he said. "But hugs are not allowed today; this is the first lesson that we are saying. Every morning, you must remember that hugging is not allowed, that you need to maintain a little distance and that you need to wear a mask."

"The coronavirus is like a very, very small bug that you cannot see but if we are not careful, it will pass from one person to the other."

Netanyahu also mentioned the recent trend to post and watch Tik Tok.

"I have seen terrible things on Tik Tok," he said. "Don't do that. I want you to hit the books. This will help you. It will help all of us."

Galant said, "With excitement, and out of a feeling of mission, we have opened the 2020-2021 school year this morning, following concentrated effort on the part of the entire educational system - exactly as I promised two months ago."

He added: "The school year opened in the shadow of a great health crisis, but the very fact that it opened is both a great educational and economic achievement."

"Every child returning to school, even in the complex conditions which were forced on us, allows his parents to leave for work as usual. The return to school is therefore also an important economic achievement for every household and for Israel's entire economy. We will educate and support Israel's children and we will continue to take every step necessary to protect the health of the students and educational staff."





