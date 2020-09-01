Israel and UAE reach agreement on banking cooperation

United Arab Emirates and Israel sign first Memorandum of Understanding, laying groundwork for cooperation in finance and banking.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday that the first memorandum of understanding had been signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on cooperation in the fields of banking and finance.

"I welcome the first understandings signed in Abu Dhabi. These understandings will help us promote mutual investment and extensive cooperation. We will soon announce further agreements in the fields of aviation, tourism, trade and more."

The deal was signed by Ronen Peretz, Acting Director General of the Prime Minister's Office and the Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates Abdul Hamed Saed.

In the memorandum, the two sides agreed to establish a joint committee to promote financial cooperation and investment between the two countries.

The two countries also agreed to work to remove bureaucratic barriers for investors and smoothing over differences in banking regulations to allow payments to be transferred between the two countries.

"I welcome the first memorandum of understanding that we have signed in Abu Dhabi," said Prime Minister Netanyahu. "These understandings will help us to promote mutual investment and broad cooperation. We will soon announced additional agreements in the areas of air travel and tourism, as well as in trade, etc."