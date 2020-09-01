Khamenei: UAE 'betrayed Islamic world' by agreeing to peace with Israel

Iran's supreme leader accuses United Arab Emirates of 'betraying' Islamic world and the Palestinian Arab cause by making peace with Israel.

Iran’s supreme religious leader accused the United Arab Emirates of betraying the Islamic world by agreeing to normalize relations with Israel.

In an address Tuesday afternoon, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei excoriated the UAE, a day after a US and an Israeli delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi for talks aimed at finalizing the Abraham Accords, which will fully normalize relations between the seven Arab emirates and the Jewish state.

Khamenei also accused the UAE of ‘forgetting’ the Palestinian Authority, since it did not predicate its peace deal with Israel on a final status agreement between Israel and the PA.

“Of course, the UAE’s betrayal will not last long, but this stigma will always be remembered. They allowed the Zionist regime to enter the region and forgot Palestine,” Khamenei said.

Khamenei's official Twitter account later tweeted: "The #UAE betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations, the region's countries, and #Palestine. Of course, this betrayal won't last long."

"I hope the Emiratis soon wake up and compensate for what they have done."