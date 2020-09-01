Temperatures to drop slightly - but only temporarily

The heat wave felt around Israel over the past few days will lessen on Tuesday - but only temporarily. According to forecasters, temperatures will begin rising again on Thursday, and the heat wave will only break completely towards the middle of next week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be a drop in temperatures and a rise in humidity, but temperatures will remain above seasonal average in the mountainous and inland regions, and the weather will be humid along the coast.

Temperatures for Tuesday are expected to reach 31 degrees Celsius (87.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Ashdod, and 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Tzfat. In Jerusalem it is expected to be 33 (91.4) degrees, and in Be'er Sheva it is expected to reach 35 (95) degrees. Tiberias, with 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and Eilat at 42 degrees (107.6) will be the hottest cities.

On Thursday, temperatures will rise, especially in the mountainous and inland regions, and the heat will become more oppressive.

The heat wave is expected to peak on Friday, with temperatures remaining above average and the weather becoming hot and dry inland and in the mountains, and humid along the coast. The heat will be heavy or extremely oppressive in most areas of the country.