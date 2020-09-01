Netanyahu's secret meeting in Abu Dhabi

Two years ago, Prime Minister Netanyahu secretly traveled to the UAE for a meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a clandestine visit to the United Arab Emirates two years ago, according to a report Tuesday by Yediot Aharonoth.

According to the report, Netanyahu flew to Abu Dhabi in 2018 to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Netanyahu was accompanied by Mossad chief Yossi Cohen.

The 2018 meeting led to closer cooperation between the two sides, and a year later, Israeli National Security Council chief Meir Ben-Shabbat met with senior UAE leaders in Washington D.C.

The Prime Minister’s Office refused to comment on the report, though Netanyahu himself alluded during his address yesterday that he has held a number of “secret meetings” with Arab and Muslim leaders.