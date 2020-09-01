Coronavirus lab to open in Ben Gurion Airport - within 45 days

A coronavirus testing lab will be set up at Ben Gurion International Airport within 45 days, Israel Hayom reported Monday.

Those flying abroad will receive their test results within four hours, allowing travelers who test negative to leave Israel to countries who have agreed to receive them.

The costs of testing will change in accordance with the time until results are received. Receiving results within 14 hours will cost 45 shekel ($13.4), while a fast test providing results within four hours will cost 134 shekel ($39.99).

The lab will be operated by "Omega" and it is expected that the lab will be functional before 45 days have passed.

The company will issue "medical passports" accepted in all countries, and will be located in area E of the airport. It will serve outgoing passengers arriving approximately 72 hours before their flights, as well as incoming passengers who will be tested in Terminal 3's arrival hall. The lab will also shorten the quarantine times for those returning from abroad.

Omega will operate the lab for the next three years, with an option to extend the contract for two additional years. If a vaccine is found, the sides will be able to cancel the agreement.