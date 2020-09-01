Hamas: Visit to UAE a 'stab in the back'

Hamas blasts UAE leaders who hosted an official Israeli delegation and even permitted an El Al plane to land in the country.

Israel and UAE flags at the window of the Israeli plane

The Hamas terrorist organization on Monday accused the United Arab Emirates of "continuing the mistake it made when it signed the shameful agreement with the Zionist entity."

In a statement, Hamas said that the official visit of an Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi was taking place at a time when "Zionist crimes against Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque are escalating and against the background of settlement expansion and land theft to implement the annexation and deportation plan and tightening the siege and security escalation against the Gaza Strip.”

The organization called the official Israeli visit "a stab in the back of the Palestinian people and a betrayal of its fight" and warned the United Arab Emirates against continuing to follow this path due to its implications on Arab national security.

Hamas also called on UAE leaders to immediately renounce the agreement with Israel.