UAE crown prince: We're committed to a Palestinian state

Abu Dhabi crown prince says agreement with Israel is a sovereign decision in the favor of peace.

The Abu Dhabi crown prince said on Monday that the United Arab Emirates is committed to the establishment of a Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital, Reuters reported.

A statement read by UAE’s foreign minister Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and quoted by the news agency said to the Palestinian Arab community in the country that the normalization deal with Israel was a sovereign decision in the favor of peace.

“Peace is a strategic choice, but not at the expense of the Palestinian cause,” he added.

The statement was released after senior US and Israeli officials visited the United Arab Emirates on a historic trip to finalize the normalization agreement with Israel.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who took part in the visit, said that Palestinian Arabs should not be “stuck in the past”.

“They have to come to the table. Peace will be ready for them, an opportunity will be ready for them as soon as they are ready to embrace it,” he said, according to Reuters.

In a joint statement, the UAE, Israel and the United States later urged Palestinian Arab leaders to re-engage with their Israeli counterparts.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has denounced the Israel-UAE agreement, with PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas describing it as "a stab in the Palestinians' back".

Chief PA negotiator Saeb Erekat warned that the Israel-UAE agreement would kill the two-state solution, strengthen "extremists" and undermine the "possibility of peace".