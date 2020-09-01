Trump: Teen accused of killing protesters was violently attacked

Trump argues that the actions of teen accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha were an act of self-defense.

US President Donald Trump on Monday argued that the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, were an act of self-defense.

"We’re looking at all of it. That was an interesting situation. You saw the same tape as I saw," Trump told reporters during a news conference at the White House, according to The Hill.

He added that Rittenhouse was "very violently attacked" by demonstrators.

"And it was something that we’re looking at right now, and it’s under investigation," Trump said. "But I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed, but it’s under investigation."

Asked if he backs his supporters taking matters into their own hands with weapons, Trump said he'd "like to see law enforcement take care of everything."

Rittenhouse, 17, faces homicide charges after he allegedly shot and killed two people during protests in Kenosha. The demonstrations came in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The shooting has led to violent riots in Kenosha, prompting the Governor of Wisconsin to declare a state of emergency.

Trump is scheduled to visit Kenosha on Tuesday, where he will meet police and survey damage from recent riots.