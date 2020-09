Ira Mosen sees examples of coexistence in Israel very often, but finds that those stories are not shared by a media.

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, an interview with Ira Mosen, author of the new novel “First Among Nations,” which tells the story of diverse communities in Israel who come together for one goal – helping Israel vie for a World Cup championship.

Mosen, whose family made Aliyah two years ago, works as a doctor and sees examples of coexistence in Israel very often, but finds that those stories are not shared by a media focused only on conflict in this country.