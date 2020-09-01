'Shalom' on the front page of UAE newspaper

Front page of Khaleej Times features photo of meeting between UAE and Israeli officials in Abu Dhabi with the caption "Salam, Shalom".

The front page of Tuesday’s Khaleej Times, the UAE's longest-running English daily newspaper, features a photo of Monday’s historic meeting in Abu Dhabi between Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and US Senior Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner.

Above the photo is the caption “Salam, Shalom”.

The first-ever direct commercial flight between Israel and the Arab Gulf touched down at the United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi International Airport on Monday afternoon.

The plane, El Al Flight LY 971, landed in Abu Dhabi at 2:38 p.m. Israel time (3:38 local time), bringing a US and an Israeli delegation to the UAE capital city for high-level talks with the UAE towards the finalization of a peace treaty between Israel and the UAE.

The flight also made history as the first time an El Al plane is known to have flown through Saudi airspace, after Saudi Arabia gave permission to Israel, despite not having formal relations with the Jewish state.