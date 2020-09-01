The parents of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held by Hamas since 2014, responded on Monday evening to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that was reached with the help of the Qatari mediator.

"Netanyahu is making peace in exchange for dollars for Hamas," the parents charged. "Once again, the Israeli government surrenders to terrorism and leaves the families of the missing and captives without answers. This balloon will explode in our faces."

Coalition chairman Miki Zohar had tweeted following the agreement, "It would have been good if the agreement reached with Hamas had included the return of the boys Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul. It is clear to all that they are under great pressure in light of the spread of the coronavirus in Gaza and it is possible that an opportunity was missed here to pressure them into an arrangement that includes the return of the boys."

The Goldin family replied, "Dear Miki, are you not the chairman of the coalition? Who are you writing this to?”

“I hope that starting tomorrow, you will use your power to get the Israeli government to bring back Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul from Gaza here and now. "

Yisrael Beytenu chairman, MK Avigdor Liberman, also responded to the agreement and wrote on Twitter, "The agreement with Hamas is a historic day that Netanyahu has been working on for years. Years of extortion, years of protection fees for Hamas, years of arming against Israel and years of forgetting the prisoners and the missing."