COVID-19 in Israel: List of 'red' cities published

Tiberias, Beitar Illit included in list of municipalities with high COVID-19 morbidity where gatherings to be limited to 20 people outdoors.

The Health Ministry has published the list of cities and towns defined as 'red' according to the traffic light plan of Coronavirus Czar Prof. Roni Gamzu. These are cities with high rates of coronavirus morbidity.

The list includes the municipalities of Daliyat al-Karmel, Tira, Ein Mahel, Emanuel, Kfar Qasim, Isfiya, the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council, Kfar Kanna, Rechasim, Zemer, Al-Batuf, Laqia, Beit Jann, Ibelin, Ma'ale Iron, Kfar Bara, Jaljulia, the Nahal Sorek Regional Council, Ka'abiyye-Tabbash-Hajajre, Jadeidi-Makr, Umm al-Fahm, Jatt, Tiberias and Beitar Illit.

Gatherings in these places will be restricted to 10 people indoors and 20 people outdoors.

This is an initial list that will be updated according to changes in the spread of the disease.

Earlier, Prof. Gamzu harshly criticized the opening of schools as usual in 'red' cities where there is high morbidity.

"The insistence on opening schools in red cities is an insistence on causing an outbreak of morbidity and a closure. In red cities it makes no sense to open the education system. There is no situation where there will be a school without a verified case. So I stand by this and continue to insist on it," Gamzu said.