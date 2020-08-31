Hamas, Israel reach ceasefire

Jerusalem confirms agreement reached with Hamas to reopen crossings into Gaza in exchange for end to arson terrorism.

The terrorist organization Hamas announced Monday night that it has reached an understanding that will deescalate the violence along Israel's southern border.

"An understanding was reached to rein in the latest escalation and end [Israeli] aggression against

our people," Hamas stated.

Security officials in Jerusalem also confirmed that an agreement had been reached according to which, in exchange for the end of the launching of incendiary and explosive balloons and other forms of terrorism from Gaza, the Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings would be reopened.

In addition, the closed fishing area will also be reopened.

Hamas noted that the understandings were formulated by the Qatari envoy to Gaza in talks with both sides. They said they agreed to a ceasefire due to the need for humanitarian equipment in light of the eruption of the coronavirus in Gaza and the fear of a rapid spread infection that would lead to a collapse of the healthcare system.